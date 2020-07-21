Advertisement

Virginia unemployment agency getting outside PR help

Virginia Employment Commission Logo
Virginia Employment Commission Logo(VEC Facebook Page)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state agency that has faced criticism for its handling of an unprecedented flood of claims for unemployment benefits has hired a well-connected lobbying and communications firm to help with public relations.

According to a report obtained through the state’s publicly available procurement website, the Virginia Employment Commission will pay Capital Results for services including press releases, reporter briefings and social media campaigns. The cost is listed at $124,000.

State lawmakers have said their offices have been flooded with calls and emails from constituents who are having trouble with benefits or reaching the commission for help with the process

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Local

University of Virginia UPD announces Officer of the Month

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Officer Simonetti of the University of Virginia Police Department has been selected as the department’s Officer of the Month for June.

News

Massanutten Resort outdoor pools open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
A little bit of summer reopened this week at Massanutten Resort as guests were able to make a splash at the waterpark’s outdoor pools.

News

Gov. Northam Signs Heirs Bill at Ralph Sampson's Family Farm

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rockingham County Public Schools look at plans for school buses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Students' bus rides to school will look a little different this year.

Latest News

Local

MBU forms Coalition for Social Justice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Mary Baldwin University formed a Coalition for Social Justice to address social justice issues and racial inequality as the university prepares for the upcoming academic year.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 996 on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Tuesday, July 21, Virginia has had 79,371 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

HFD Chief offers extreme heat safety guidance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bob Grebe
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia spoke with WHSV Daybreak anchor Whitney Turner to share information about staying safe in the summer heat.

News

HFD Chief offers extreme heat safety guidance

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

July is peak month for grill fires and injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago