Reported power outages in Harrisonburg and Rockingham Co.

(MGN)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 622 households or businesses with Dominion Energy are without power. 198 households or businesses with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative are without power.

The Harrisonburg Electric Commission reports “widespread outages,” but there is no word yet on how many are impacted or an estimated fix time.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

