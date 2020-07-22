Advertisement

Augusta Co. Library hosts Homeschool Resource Day

(WCAX)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Library will offer educational and electronic resources to families who plan to homeschool or distance learning during the upcoming school year.

At the Augusta County Library’s locations in Craigsville, Churchville and Fishersville, families can stop by during their Homeschool Resource Day to browse through resources and speak with librarians about homeschooling supplies, according to a news release.

The event will be held outdoors on Thursday, July 30 at the Craigsville location from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at the Churchville location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Saturday, August 1 at the Fishersville location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here, families can swap homeschooling supplies to ready themselves for the fall. If you are interested in dropping off items to be displayed at the swap, you can drop them off at the library before Monday so that the items can be quarantined.

For more information, contact youthservices@augustacountylibrary.org.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

JMU professor says getting a flu vaccine could lessen the risk of contracting COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A professor of health sciences at JMU says that getting a flu shot this flu season could lessen the risk of getting COVID-19 and help strengthen your immune system.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,022 on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Wednesday, July 22, Virginia has had 80,393 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

One hurt after bus collides into car in Verona

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg’s Burn Boot Camp is back, offering in person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

VDH continues face covering and social distancing enforcement

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg City Schools discusses further return to school plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
Back to school plans continue around the Valley and Tuesday night Harrisonburg City School Board members further discussed getting students back to school safely. Board members approved the return to school plan for fall on July 8, but now possible options if school plans needed to pivot for health and safety reasons were discussed. All three options included reducing the number of students in-person. Option 1 would remove students grades 2 through 12, in both A and B schedules, to move to distance learning. Alternatively, considering removing only high school, or all secondary, and keeping grades 2 through 5. Option 2 would move all students Pre-K through grade 12 to distance learning. Option 3 would include 100 percent distance learning for all HCPS students. This would include students in Individualized Educational Programs (IEPs), like English-Language Learners.

News

Pendleton County Schools prepares for in-person learning this fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
As West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is confident that is on track to open schools by Sept. 8, Pendleton County is still planning out what their school year will look like. Pendleton County Schools have three plans laid out that are all flexible and may change during the school because of the coronavirus pandemic. Plan-A, which is the most favorable at this time, has students returning back to class five days a week. According to its most recent academic calendar, school would start on Sept. 8 for students, a few days later than normal. Daily temperature screening would be performed by teachers and each Wednesday would be a half-day. The half-day would be used to deep clean each school. While the plan has students returning physically to class, school officials said they are still preparing for remote learning.

News

Man charged with negligent homicide after tractor accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
Eric Daniel Mook was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. On July 9, Mook was found traveling at high speeds on WV-259 near Davis Road in Mathias at around 2 p.m. His pickup truck collided with a tractor that had stopped in the road to make a left-hand turn. The driver of the tractor was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

News

Augusta County crash leaves vehicle on side in chicken coop

Updated: 12 hours ago
A two-vehicle accident happened just before 6:00 pm Tuesday night along the 200 block of Mount Torrey Road in Lyndhurst leaving one vehicle on its side in a chicken coop. Virginia State Police said a Chevrolet Impala and Jeep Wrangler collided causing the Jeep to go over and down an embankment. Wilson Volunteer Fire Chief, Tom Tweardy, said one person was taken to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries.