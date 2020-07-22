Augusta Co. Library hosts Homeschool Resource Day

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Library will offer educational and electronic resources to families who plan to homeschool or distance learning during the upcoming school year.

At the Augusta County Library’s locations in Craigsville, Churchville and Fishersville, families can stop by during their Homeschool Resource Day to browse through resources and speak with librarians about homeschooling supplies, according to a news release.

The event will be held outdoors on Thursday, July 30 at the Craigsville location from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at the Churchville location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Saturday, August 1 at the Fishersville location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here, families can swap homeschooling supplies to ready themselves for the fall. If you are interested in dropping off items to be displayed at the swap, you can drop them off at the library before Monday so that the items can be quarantined.

For more information, contact youthservices@augustacountylibrary.org.

