Augusta County Board of Supervisors to officially adopt resolution for additional insurance coverage for volunteer first responders

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — After about a year of discussions, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors will be meeting Wednesday to adopt a resolution that will give additional insurance coverage to volunteer firefighters and EMS.

Since the beginning of the month, almost 400 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel in Augusta County are now being covered by a workers’ compensation policy.

Wednesday’s meeting allows the county to officially adopt the new policy, which Supervisor Butch Wells, who also serves on the Public Safety Committee, said was much better than the coverage they had.

“It was a flat amount of money for medical bills, and then if the medical bills go above that, unfortunately, there was no coverage,” Wells said.

He said the volunteers in the county deserve this coverage, and he believes the county is obligated to provide them with it.

“They do a tremendous amount of work for the county, and this is just a token of our appreciation, and it’s something that they deserve,” Wells said.

