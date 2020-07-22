Augusta County crash leaves vehicle on side in chicken coop

LYNDHURST, Va. (WVIR) - A two-vehicle accident happened just before 6:00 pm Tuesday night along the 200 block of Mount Torrey Road in Lyndhurst leaving one vehicle on its side in a chicken coop.

Virginia State Police said a Chevrolet Impala and Jeep Wrangler collided causing the Jeep to go over and down an embankment. Wilson Volunteer Fire Chief, Tom Tweardy, said one person was taken to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating what led to the crash.

