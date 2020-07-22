Advertisement

Augusta County crash leaves vehicle on side in chicken coop

Augusta County crash leaves vehicle on side in chicken coop
Augusta County crash leaves vehicle on side in chicken coop(WVIR)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDHURST, Va. (WVIR) - A two-vehicle accident happened just before 6:00 pm Tuesday night along the 200 block of Mount Torrey Road in Lyndhurst leaving one vehicle on its side in a chicken coop.

Virginia State Police said a Chevrolet Impala and Jeep Wrangler collided causing the Jeep to go over and down an embankment. Wilson Volunteer Fire Chief, Tom Tweardy, said one person was taken to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One hurt after bus collides into car in Verona

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Rogers
One hurt after bus collides into car in Verona

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 996 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of Tuesday, July 21, Virginia has had 79,371 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 996 positive cases since Monday, out of 20,234 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 4.9% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

News

Reported power outages in Harrisonburg and Rockingham Co

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 622 households or businesses with Dominion Energy are without power. 198 households or businesses with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative are without power. The Harrisonburg Electric Commission reports “widespread outages,” but there is no word yet on how many are impacted or an estimated fix time.

News

Massanutten Property Owners Association votes to transition from Massanutten Police to Rockingham Co

Updated: 1 hours ago
This past weekend, the Massanutten Property Owners Association voted to have the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office provide law enforcement for the area. At the community of Massanutten, the Board of Directors has been discussing the possible decision to get rid of its local police for a while now. In a statement sent to WHSV by the MPOA Board president Elizabeth Walker, she said, “As a private police force Massanutten Police Department does not have sovereign immunity. Our only protection if sued is liability insurance. In the event we were sued and the award exceeded the insurance amount the person or persons could file a claim against any and all assets owned by MPOA.” Stephen King, Rockingham County Administrator, said the county has funding for the transition from private police to the sheriff’s department. “We have included some funding in the budget for the sheriff’s department to take over law enforcement up there. The sheriff does provide second call, back up law enforcement,” King said.

Latest News

Weather

WHSV Storms Tuesday July 21

Updated: 1 hours ago
Storm pictures from July 21, 2020

News

Man charged with negligent homicide after tractor accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Daniel Mook was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. On July 9, Mook was found traveling at high speeds on WV-259 near Davis Road in Mathias at around 2 p.m. His pickup truck collided with a tractor that had stopped in the road to make a left-hand turn. The driver of the tractor was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. Mook was arraigned on July 17 and released on bond. He is pending trial.

News

Richmond confirms $1.8 million cost for monument removal

Updated: 2 hours ago
Invoices from the City of Richmond confirm that the city agreed to pay $1.8 million to a company for the removal of Confederate statues.

State

Virginia woman wrongly charged for wastewater for 44 years want $26K refund

Updated: 2 hours ago
Zenobia Gary says the City of Richmond overbilled for 44 years, as she was wrongly charged a wastewater fee.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Local

Pendleton County Schools prepares for in-person learning this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
As West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is confident that is on track to open schools by Sept. 8 Pendleton County is still planning out what their school year will look like.