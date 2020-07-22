Advertisement

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death faces tax evasion counts

This May 31, 2020, file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested for the May 25 death of George Floyd. Chauvin is now facing multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, were charged Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Washington County, Minn. They are each charged with six counts related to filing false tax returns dating back to the 2014 tax year, and three counts of failing to file returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Derek Chauvin is currently in custody in connection with Floyd's death. Prosecutors say Kellie Chauvin is not in custody.
By AMY FORLITI
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd was charged Wednesday with multiple felony counts of tax evasion.

Derek Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, were each charged in Washington County with six counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns for the tax years 2014 through 2019 and three counts of failing to file tax returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd pleaded for air. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and three other officers who were at the scene were fired.

Chauvin is in custody on the charges in the Floyd case. Kellie Chauvin, who filed for divorce after Floyd's death, is not in custody. Online court records didn't list attorneys for either in the tax evasion case, and calls to Kellie Chauvin did not go through.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said the investigation into the Chauvins was started in June by the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Oakdale Police Department.

Authorities allege in the criminal complaints that the Chauvins failed to file income tax returns and pay state income taxes, and that they underreported and underpaid taxes on income they earned from various jobs each year.

The complaints allege that they also failed to pay proper sales tax on a $100,000 BMW purchased in Minnesota in 2018. Prosecutors say the Chauvins bought the car in Minnetonka but registered it in Florida, where they paid lower sales taxes.

