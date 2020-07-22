First Alert Forecast: Chance for severe storms continue this evening

(WHSV) - Heat and humidity will continue this week with continuing daily storm chances. Humidity falls slightly for the weekend behind a front.

TODAY: A First Alert Weather Day continues for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening (through 10 pm), a few may be strong to severe. Once again within any storm, there can be damaging, downbursting winds. In addition storms will contain heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Any rain from storms is much needed and welcomed in the area. However torrential downpours can lead to excess runoff because the ground is so dry. So we may have a few instances of flooding because of rain coming down so heavy.

Storm threats for today. (WHSV)

A few scattered storms could be severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. (WHSV)

Clearing overnight, staying warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with patchy fog after midnight.

THURSDAY: ANOTHER FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Starting out the day in the 70s with patchy fog. Sunshine to start and quickly warming into the 80s. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening with afew strong storms possible. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight with patchy fog after midnight.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s, a warm start with areas of fog. Staying warm and humid for the day with scattered storms in the afternoon/evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Plenty of sunshine and hot for the day but it won’t be as humid, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the low 90s in the afternoon. Humidity will remain on the comfortable side. Lows near 70 degrees.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Hot but not humid for Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A front approaches the region Tuesday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast.

