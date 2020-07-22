Harrisonburg City Schools discusses further return to school plans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Back to school plans continue around the Valley and Tuesday night Harrisonburg City School Board members further discussed getting students back to school safely.

Board members approved the return to school plan for fall on July 8, but now possible options if school plans needed to pivot for health and safety reasons were discussed.

School board members are beginning to plan around the option of moving all Pre-K to grade 12 to distance learning to start the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said they need to make decisions fairly quickly to give teachers, parents and students time to prepare. He said he wants to speak to other local school divisions about reopening plans.

Board members discussed three options to get students back in-person. All three included reducing the number of students in the building.

Option 1 would remove students grades 2 through 12, in both A and B schedules, to move to distance learning. Alternatively, considering removing only high school, or all secondary, and keeping grades 2 through 5.

Option 2, which was favored by board members, would move all students Pre-K through grade 12 to distance learning.

Option 3 would include 100 percent distance learning for all HCPS students. This would include students in Individualized Educational Programs (IEPs), like English-Language Learners.

“We’re in a tight spot here. We have to do our best to keep people safe and the numbers are not looking good right now and we have to do our best to keep kids engaged,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said. “We can do that better, distance learning wise than when we were in the crisis mode in the spring.”

In a survey sent home to families asking about their learning preferences for the upcoming school year, Dr. Richards said 16 percent of students preferred only remote learning.

50 percent of students were interested in a blended schedule, and the rest were still unsure of what to do this fall.

The previously approved reopening plan stated that board members were allowed to pivot to a new learning model if necessary based on local health trends and guidance.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.