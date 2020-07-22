JMU professor says getting a flu vaccine could lessen the risk of contracting COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Audrey Burnett, a professor of health sciences at James Madison University, says that getting a flu shot this flu season could lessen the risk of getting COVID-19 and help strengthen your immune system.

“I think it is important for the general public to understand that COVID-19 is not the only virus or infectious disease in our society currently,” Burnett said. “The best protection against COVID-19, in particular, will be its own vaccine. Until one is approved, eating healthy, staying physically active and taking supplements like zinc, and vitamins C and D, utilizing hand sanitizer and wearing masks will help keep one’s immune system strong.”

The CDC recommends getting your flu vaccine in September or October. The vaccine takes at least two weeks to take effect.

More information on this year’s flu is available on the CDC’s website.

