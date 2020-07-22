Advertisement

Keep your pets safe in the heat!

All pets can be susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, given the recent temperatures outside.
All pets can be susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, given the recent temperatures outside.
All pets can be susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, given the recent temperatures outside.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With the current heatwave we are experiencing, we try to think of ways to keep ourselves cool, but it is very important to keep our pets in mind too.

Harrisonburg Animal Hospital’s Dr. Lockette Nelson says while it is always important in the warmer months too look out for your pets, it is especially crucial you do so now. This is because all pets can be susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, given the recent temperatures outside.

“Some pets are more energetic than others and will go, go, go,” Dr. Nelson said, “So you need to make sure you’re monitoring them because they may not be monitoring themselves as well as we would like.”

Dr. Nelson also says owners should keep in mind how hot the ground is, as animals can burn their paw pads if they are walking around on pavement that has been exposed to the sun.

Although not always necessary, you can purchase little booties for your pet to ensure they protect their paw pads in both the extreme hot and cold weather.

If your pet becomes lethargic, is not responding as they normally do, is panting a lot and/or their gums are bright red, you should seek shade, let your pet rest and try to cool them down with water and ice.

During heat exhaustion in animals, blood rushes to the surface to the skin to relieve the heat, but while the blood is doing that, it is not pumping to their vital organs which could be extremely dangerous. When cooling your pet with ice, it is best to place the ice in their armpits and groin area.

If you believe your pet is suffering from a heat-related illness or injury, do not hesitate to call your local veterinarian.

