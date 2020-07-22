Monument Avenue residents refile lawsuit to block Lee statue removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Another lawsuit has been filed by a group of Richmond residents over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The suit was filed by former Republican Party of Virginia Chair Patrick McSweeney representing plaintiffs Helen Marie Taylor, Evan Morgan Massey, Janet Heltzel, George D. Hostetler and John-Lawrence Smith.

The lawsuit is similar to previous ones McSweeney has filed and then dropped.

It has at least one of the same plaintiffs, Monument Avenue resident Helen Marie Taylor, who had previously been joined by anonymous plaintiffs.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. in reference to the separate case filed seeking to block the statue’s removal.

