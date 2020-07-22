Advertisement

Police: 14 people injured after South Side Chicago shooting

Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.
Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.(Gray News)
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Fourteen people were injured, one person was in custody and additional suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side where at least one squad car was present, police officials said Tuesday.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said mourners outside a funeral home were fired upon from a passing SUV. Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. One person of interest has been taken into custody. Carter says all the victims were adults.

The victims were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to nearby hospitals in serious condition, said spokesman Larry Langford.

Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes said they heard gunshots while in their home watching television, adding that they came outside to find bodies that were shot up and “laying everywhere.”

“We thought it was a war out here,” Geder told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s ridiculous all the shooting that’s going on out here, it really has to stop.”

Carter said at least 60 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone other than attendees of the funeral were victims, nor if anyone in the SUV had been wounded. The person in custody was uninjured, according to authorities. Investigators haven’t determined how many people were involved in the shooting.

A squad car was assigned to monitor the funeral as a precaution because of the sizable number of mourners attending, Carter said, adding that he was unaware of any warnings from community activists that trouble at the funeral was imminent. Authorities didn’t say who the victims were mourning.

"The district commander took every precaution that he could," Carter said.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, after threatening to sue if President Donald Trump acted without her permission, said Tuesday the city would be working with federal agents to fight crime.

Lightfoot has been skeptical of federal agents being sent to Chicago by Trump due to the controversy in Portland, Oregon, where the Trump administration sent federal officers after weeks of protests there over police brutality and racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Lightfoot said she expects Chicago will receive resources that will plug into existing federal agencies that already work with the city, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Oregon’s governor and Portland’s mayor have expressed anger with the presence of the federal agents, saying that the city’s protests had started to ease just as the federal agents started taking action.

Trump has framed such protests in the nation’s large cities as a failure by “liberal Democrats” who run them, praised the officers’ actions and said he was looking to send agents to other cities.

He pointed to rising gun violence in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, where more than 63 people were shot, 12 fatally, over the weekend.

___

Associated Press writer Torrance Latham contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Augusta County crash leaves vehicle on side in chicken coop

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A two-vehicle accident happened just before 6:00 pm Tuesday night along the 200 block of Mount Torrey Road in Lyndhurst leaving one vehicle on its side in a chicken coop.

Local

One hurt after bus collides into car in Verona

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kyle Rogers
One hurt after bus collides into car in Verona

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 996 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of Tuesday, July 21, Virginia has had 79,371 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 996 positive cases since Monday, out of 20,234 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 4.9% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

News

Reported power outages in Harrisonburg and Rockingham Co

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 622 households or businesses with Dominion Energy are without power. 198 households or businesses with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative are without power. The Harrisonburg Electric Commission reports “widespread outages,” but there is no word yet on how many are impacted or an estimated fix time.

Latest News

News

Massanutten Property Owners Association votes to transition from Massanutten Police to Rockingham Co

Updated: 1 hours ago
This past weekend, the Massanutten Property Owners Association voted to have the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office provide law enforcement for the area. At the community of Massanutten, the Board of Directors has been discussing the possible decision to get rid of its local police for a while now. In a statement sent to WHSV by the MPOA Board president Elizabeth Walker, she said, “As a private police force Massanutten Police Department does not have sovereign immunity. Our only protection if sued is liability insurance. In the event we were sued and the award exceeded the insurance amount the person or persons could file a claim against any and all assets owned by MPOA.” Stephen King, Rockingham County Administrator, said the county has funding for the transition from private police to the sheriff’s department. “We have included some funding in the budget for the sheriff’s department to take over law enforcement up there. The sheriff does provide second call, back up law enforcement,” King said.

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Weather

WHSV Storms Tuesday July 21

Updated: 1 hours ago
Storm pictures from July 21, 2020

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

National

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SIMMI BUTTAR
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

News

Man charged with negligent homicide after tractor accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Daniel Mook was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. On July 9, Mook was found traveling at high speeds on WV-259 near Davis Road in Mathias at around 2 p.m. His pickup truck collided with a tractor that had stopped in the road to make a left-hand turn. The driver of the tractor was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. Mook was arraigned on July 17 and released on bond. He is pending trial.