Possible remains found of Amherst man missing since 2013 after police discover van underwater

Amherst County Sheriff's Office recovery of van belonging to missing man Thomas Sprinkle
Amherst County Sheriff's Office recovery of van belonging to missing man Thomas Sprinkle(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a van belonging to a man missing more than seven years, containing possible human remains.

Thomas W. Sprinkle, Jr. was reported missing June 18, 2013. At the time of his disappearance, he was driving a white 2001 Dodge van.

Tuesday, Virginia State Police were helping in the recovery of a vehicle that was accidentally lost on the boat ramp at Monocan Park when they discovered another vehicle on the river bottom.

The van was recovered and has been positively identified as belonging to Sprinkle.

The investigations division is working to excavate the interior of the vehicle. Suspected human remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office.

The sheriff’s office says it will remain an active investigation until the suspected remains are positively identified, but at this time no foul play is suspected.

