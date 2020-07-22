Richmond confirms $1.8 million cost for monument removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Invoices from the City of Richmond confirm that the city agreed to pay $1.8 million to a company for the removal of Confederate statues.

The $1.8 million price tag included manpower and equipment needed to bring down the monuments of Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson J.E.B. Stuart and other Confederate statues around the city.

Some of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are being stores at the wastewater treatment plant.

City Council is eventually expected to weigh in on where the statues will go next.

