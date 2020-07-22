Severe storms Tuesday brought much needed rain but also left behind damage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Storms brought some much needed rain across the area on Tuesday. However the main threat was strong, downbursting winds which can lead to damage.

There were numerous power outages due to the high wind and lightning. There were also numerous trees brought down across the area in the high winds.

Downbursting winds are very powerful winds that rush out of a thunderstorm. This rain cooled air can race out of a storm, to the ground at speeds of 50-100 mph in some cases, and the winds spread out as they reach the ground. They can often cause damage similar to a tornado. However, unlike a tornado the downburst is strong, straight-line winds.

Our time lapse views of several storms across the area caught several of these downburst. In fact the downburst that hit the Clover Hill area was one of the strongest tonight. Wind gusts were reported at the Fire Station of at least 44mph.

Now just because these were the wind reports, doesn’t mean this was the top speed. This is just where the wind was at the weather station.

There were also several photos of shelf clouds sent in. This forms on the leading edge of some storms where the rain cooled air meets up with the rising warm air and forms a curved cloud.

The great thing about the storms today, was that it brought some much needed rain across the area. Not everyone saw rain but the storms were pretty widespread and most areas did pick up on rain. The only issue is that because the ground is so dry, in torrential downpours this quickly became runoff.

Thank you for submitting in your storm reports. We always report these to the National Weather Service.

SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY:

We do have another threat of severe weather Wednesday. While storms will bring more much needed rain, these storms are capable of damaging downbursting winds. Storms will be fairly widespread and any rainfall in storms can be torrential, leading to excess runoff again. This could cause localized flooding issue for a few areas.

Overall rainfall is about 1/3 of where we should be for the month of July. It is very typical to dry out in the summer months. Our best chance for rain in summer is from thunderstorms. The problem is that it’s not going to be enough rain. We would not be surprised if the area, or at least part of the area started in a minor drought this week. That information is released on Thursdays.

