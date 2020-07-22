Power outages reported from afternoon storms

UPDATE (4:05 p.m.)

Harrisonburg Electric Commission has reported no outages. Dominion Energy has reported 21 customers are experiencing outages in Rockingham, 106 customers in Augusta and 458 customers in Waynesboro.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative reported 961 total outages; 60 in Augusta, 264 in Rockingham, 99 in Shenandoah and 182 in Page.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, as of 2:30 p.m., the company is seeing about 800 outages throughout its service territory.

Crews are responding and will restore service as soon as possible.

For updated outage figures with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, you can visit this link: https://www.outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=SVEC

