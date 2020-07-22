Advertisement

Power outages reported from afternoon storms

(KOSA)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE (4:05 p.m.)

Harrisonburg Electric Commission has reported no outages. Dominion Energy has reported 21 customers are experiencing outages in Rockingham, 106 customers in Augusta and 458 customers in Waynesboro.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative reported 961 total outages; 60 in Augusta, 264 in Rockingham, 99 in Shenandoah and 182 in Page.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, as of 2:30 p.m., the company is seeing about 800 outages throughout its service territory.

Crews are responding and will restore service as soon as possible.

For updated outage figures with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, you can visit this link: https://www.outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=SVEC

