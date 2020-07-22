VDH continues face covering and social distancing enforcement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As Governor Ralph Northam calls for stronger enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, any enforcement and citations over face coverings will be controlled by the Virginia Department of Health.

No law enforcement officers or first responders are responsible for face covering or social distancing enforcement.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Central Shenandoah Health District Director, said VDH can issue misdemeanors to some businesses that continue to disregard the executive order, but they try to educate people first.

“[VDH tries] to give [businesses] tools, Kornegay said. “If it’s a business that needs education, signage, that kind of thing, we try to offer tools to increase compliance.”

Dr. Kornegay said so far, the Central Shenandoah Health District has received hundreds of mask complaints.

