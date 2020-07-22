Advertisement

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Tuesday night, the TikTok video gained more than 3.7 million views
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 79-year-old Arizona man, his cross-country journey and the Good Samaritans that he met along the way are going viral on TikTok.

Last Tuesday, Dennis Milentz left his hometown of Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in hopes of seeing his son in Fremont, Wisconsin. Milentz said he had not seen his son in 18 years.

In the roughly 1,660 mile journey, Milentz described not knowing how to operate his GPS and getting lost several times, ultimately adding an unwanted 200 miles to his trip.

“It was really hectic,” Milentz said. “I fought to keep my conscience, so that I wouldn’t get into an accident.”

Day three on the road, Milentz got lost again near Woodhull, Illinois. But there, at a gas station, he met locals Elton Hood and Tracy Eckhardt.

“It broke both of our hearts,” Eckhardt said. “To be lost at all is one thing but again—how tired is he? Has he eaten? Has he slept? Has he been taking care of himself?”

Eckhardt’s fiancé wrote directions on a piece of paper, shared his phone number and sent Milentz on his way.

Within 15 minutes, Eckhardt said she got a call from Milentz.

“[Elton] just looked at me and said, ‘Are you ready to go to Wisconsin?' Of course, I said ‘yes’ because I couldn’t let him be lost.”

Just like that, the two embarked on a 3-hour trip, with Milentz driving behind them. Their goal was to drop Milentz off with his son in Madison.

Eckhardt said the distance was not a problem: “Neither one of us could bear the thought of-- if we saw a missing persons alert or if something bad happened to him, if we had the potential to help turn this around and didn’t do it. That was just not going to work for either of us.”

Eckhardt shared this story on TikTok, and, on Tuesday night, the video had more than 3.7 million views. She explained, her fiancé did not know she was recording.

“I did it to show him what I see him as so that he could see himself through my eyes and lots of other people’s eyes-- going above and beyond, out of his way to help in his lifetime,” she said.

In an update to NBC15, Hood shared that the couple’s journey with Milentz is not over just yet.

“After talking to Mr. Dennis’s family on a couple occasions this afternoon, it became apparent that there are some circumstances that aren’t allowing them to escort them back to Arizona,” he said.

Hood and Eckhardt plan to leave from Illinois on Wednesday morning, to escort Milentz back to his home in Arizona, though Eckhardt described having “no solid plan for how to get home.”

She said, “For expediting purposes, we’re looking more towards a rental car or flying home. That’s where you could possibly help us. Many people reached out yesterday and wanted to know how they could help, so If you have a connection with an airline… or connection to a rental car, please reach out to us and let us know. We may also need a ride from Overgaard to Phoenix if we go the airline route.”

Hood and Eckhardt can be reached via their TikTok account. Any excess donations, Eckhardt said, will be donated to veteran organizations because of Hood and Milentz’s service in the Marines and Army, respectively.

For all this, Milentz and his son Steven expressed gratitude.

Steven said, “Their picture should be in a book called ‘Good Samaritan.‘” His father added, “You can’t find many people like that. All I can say is, ‘God bless them.' When they pass away, raise them straight up to heaven.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg’s Burn Boot Camp is back, offering in person classes

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

VDH continues face covering and social distancing enforcement

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg City Schools discusses further return to school plans

Updated: 10 hours ago
Back to school plans continue around the Valley and Tuesday night Harrisonburg City School Board members further discussed getting students back to school safely. Board members approved the return to school plan for fall on July 8, but now possible options if school plans needed to pivot for health and safety reasons were discussed. All three options included reducing the number of students in-person. Option 1 would remove students grades 2 through 12, in both A and B schedules, to move to distance learning. Alternatively, considering removing only high school, or all secondary, and keeping grades 2 through 5. Option 2 would move all students Pre-K through grade 12 to distance learning. Option 3 would include 100 percent distance learning for all HCPS students. This would include students in Individualized Educational Programs (IEPs), like English-Language Learners.

News

Pendleton County Schools prepares for in-person learning this fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
As West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is confident that is on track to open schools by Sept. 8, Pendleton County is still planning out what their school year will look like. Pendleton County Schools have three plans laid out that are all flexible and may change during the school because of the coronavirus pandemic. Plan-A, which is the most favorable at this time, has students returning back to class five days a week. According to its most recent academic calendar, school would start on Sept. 8 for students, a few days later than normal. Daily temperature screening would be performed by teachers and each Wednesday would be a half-day. The half-day would be used to deep clean each school. While the plan has students returning physically to class, school officials said they are still preparing for remote learning.

Latest News

News

Man charged with negligent homicide after tractor accident

Updated: 10 hours ago
Eric Daniel Mook was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. On July 9, Mook was found traveling at high speeds on WV-259 near Davis Road in Mathias at around 2 p.m. His pickup truck collided with a tractor that had stopped in the road to make a left-hand turn. The driver of the tractor was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

News

Augusta County crash leaves vehicle on side in chicken coop

Updated: 10 hours ago
A two-vehicle accident happened just before 6:00 pm Tuesday night along the 200 block of Mount Torrey Road in Lyndhurst leaving one vehicle on its side in a chicken coop. Virginia State Police said a Chevrolet Impala and Jeep Wrangler collided causing the Jeep to go over and down an embankment. Wilson Volunteer Fire Chief, Tom Tweardy, said one person was taken to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Local

Augusta County crash leaves vehicle on side in chicken coop

Updated: 11 hours ago
A two-vehicle accident happened just before 6:00 pm Tuesday night along the 200 block of Mount Torrey Road in Lyndhurst leaving one vehicle on its side in a chicken coop.

Local

One hurt after bus collides into car in Verona

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kyle Rogers
One hurt after bus collides into car in Verona

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 996 on Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
As of Tuesday, July 21, Virginia has had 79,371 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 996 positive cases since Monday, out of 20,234 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 4.9% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

News

Reported power outages in Harrisonburg and Rockingham Co

Updated: 12 hours ago
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 622 households or businesses with Dominion Energy are without power. 198 households or businesses with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative are without power. The Harrisonburg Electric Commission reports “widespread outages,” but there is no word yet on how many are impacted or an estimated fix time.