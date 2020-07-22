Advertisement

Virginia asked to invest $1 billion to prevent evictions

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A racial justice organization is calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to reinstate a statewide moratorium on evictions and invest $1 billion in a relief program to help thousands of families who could face eviction because of the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of New Virginia Majority said Wednesday that the $50 million Northam has earmarked for rent relief won’t be nearly enough to help people who have lost their jobs and are behind on their rent due to the pandemic.

Organizing Director Thomas Assefa said the group anticipates that “hundreds of thousands” of the state’s nearly three million renters — many of them people of color — could face eviction by September if more funding is not made available and eviction proceedings are allowed to continue in court.

A statewide ban on evictions was imposed in March, after Northam and other governors around the country imposed lockdown orders and nonessential businesses shut down because of the pandemic, resulting in millions of people losing their jobs. The eviction moratorium was lifted by the Supreme Court of Virginia last month.

Northam asked district courts around the state to voluntarily continue the moratorium, but many have resumed holding eviction hearings. The governor also announced that he was putting $50 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds in a rental and mortgage relief program.

During an online news conference held by New Virginia Minority Wednesday, several members of the group said they have tried repeatedly to obtain money from the program to pay their overdue rent, but have not received a response from administrators. The group called on Northam to establish a 24-hour hotline staffed with case managers who are fluent in languages spoken in their regions and to require the processing of payments toward a tenant’s overdue rent within 48 hours.

Alexis Harris, a single mother of four children from Norfolk, said she is behind on her rent by two months — $1,700 — after losing her job. Harris said she currently has the coronavirus, is caring for her children alone and cannot go back to work.

“It’s hard trying to get someone on the phone after they tell you you’ve been approved for a certain amount of money. I haven’t heard back from these people,” she said.

“Nobody is responding. Nobody is trying to help.”

Northam’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the group’s requests.

Amanda Hall, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this month, Hall said that through July 3, the department had more than 45,000 hits on a portal to help people determine if they are eligible to receive assistance under the program. She said then that many of the department’s grantees serving individual localities were answering hundreds of calls per day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

State

Monument Avenue residents refile lawsuit to block Lee statue removal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom/Associated Press
Another lawsuit has been filed by a group of Richmond residents over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

State

Virginia lawmakers press VSP Superintendent on policy reform

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
The head of the Virginia State Police went before state lawmakers as they kickoff a series of police reform meetings leading into a special session of the Virginia General Assembly.

Local

Wayne Theatre to hold benefit concert Aug. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Wayne Theatre will hold a benefit concert and auction on August 1 called “Curtain’s Up with Jimmy O” to help the theatre recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Power outages reported from afternoon storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
According to the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, as of 2:30 p.m., the company is seeing about 800 outages throughout its service territory.

Latest News

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Possible remains found of Amherst man missing since 2013 after police discover van underwater

Updated: 4 hours ago
Thomas W. Sprinkle, Jr. was reported missing June 18, 2013.

Local

VDH continues face covering and social distancing enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
No law enforcement officers or first responders are responsible for face covering or social distancing enforcement.

News

Increase in overdose deaths reported in the Northern Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Harrisonburg City Schools discusses further return to school plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Board members approved the return to school plan for fall on July 8, but now possible options if school plans needed to pivot for health and safety reasons were discussed.

Local

Keep your pets safe in the heat!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
All pets can be susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, given the recent temperatures outside.