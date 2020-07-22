Advertisement

Virginia Department of Fire Programs updates its fire training policy

Augusta County firefighter.
Augusta County firefighter.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Fire Programs announced new updates to its live-fire training policy Wednesday to better protect the health of firefighters across the state.

The use of oriented strand boards will no longer be allowed in fire training, due to cancer-causing chemicals that are used to make them.

This is mainly a concern for fire departments that use abandoned buildings for live-fire training.

“It’s good for us to be able to use those buildings to do the training, but because of the type of building materials and stuff that has been used in the past, have asbestos in it, and now the new stuff that has new chemicals and stuff in it, we have to be really careful.”

Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro fire departments use a burn building in Augusta County, which allows them to safely train for live fires.

“That’s a Class B burn building, so it uses propane and natural gas for us to be able to simulate fires within the building versus ordinary combustibles, like wood pallets, and hay and straw,” Waynesboro Deputy Fire Marshal George Fitzgerald said.

He said that type of training is beneficial because the fires can be controlled easier, but it may not be as comparable to a real scenario firefighters might face.

Fitzgerald says they also have multiple decontamination methods after fighting fires to protect their health.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Augusta County Board of Supervisors to officially adopt resolution for additional insurance coverage for volunteer first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Church
After about a year of discussions, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors will be meeting Wednesday to adopt a resolution that will give additional insurance coverage to volunteer firefighters and EMS.

State

Virginia asked to invest $1 billion to prevent evictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A racial justice organization is calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to reinstate a statewide moratorium on evictions and invest $1 billion in a relief program to help thousands of families who could face eviction because of the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Monument Avenue residents refile lawsuit to block Lee statue removal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom/Associated Press
Another lawsuit has been filed by a group of Richmond residents over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

State

Virginia lawmakers press VSP Superintendent on policy reform

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
The head of the Virginia State Police went before state lawmakers as they kickoff a series of police reform meetings leading into a special session of the Virginia General Assembly.

Latest News

Local

Wayne Theatre to hold benefit concert Aug. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Wayne Theatre will hold a benefit concert and auction on August 1 called “Curtain’s Up with Jimmy O” to help the theatre recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Power outages reported from afternoon storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
According to the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, as of 2:30 p.m., the company is seeing about 800 outages throughout its service territory.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Possible remains found of Amherst man missing since 2013 after police discover van underwater

Updated: 4 hours ago
Thomas W. Sprinkle, Jr. was reported missing June 18, 2013.

Local

VDH continues face covering and social distancing enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
No law enforcement officers or first responders are responsible for face covering or social distancing enforcement.

News

Increase in overdose deaths reported in the Northern Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 4 hours ago