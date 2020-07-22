Virginia Department of Fire Programs updates its fire training policy

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Fire Programs announced new updates to its live-fire training policy Wednesday to better protect the health of firefighters across the state.

The use of oriented strand boards will no longer be allowed in fire training, due to cancer-causing chemicals that are used to make them.

This is mainly a concern for fire departments that use abandoned buildings for live-fire training.

“It’s good for us to be able to use those buildings to do the training, but because of the type of building materials and stuff that has been used in the past, have asbestos in it, and now the new stuff that has new chemicals and stuff in it, we have to be really careful.”

Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro fire departments use a burn building in Augusta County, which allows them to safely train for live fires.

“That’s a Class B burn building, so it uses propane and natural gas for us to be able to simulate fires within the building versus ordinary combustibles, like wood pallets, and hay and straw,” Waynesboro Deputy Fire Marshal George Fitzgerald said.

He said that type of training is beneficial because the fires can be controlled easier, but it may not be as comparable to a real scenario firefighters might face.

Fitzgerald says they also have multiple decontamination methods after fighting fires to protect their health.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.