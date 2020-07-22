Wayne Theatre to hold benefit concert Aug. 1

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Wayne Theatre will hold a benefit concert and auction on August 1 at 7:30 p.m. called “Curtain’s Up with Jimmy O” to help the theatre recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be the first in-person live event since the pandemic began. Since then, the Wayne Theatre has had a difficult time staying afloat due to a loss of revenue from the lack of ticket sales.

The concert will feature Jimmy Overton, and all proceeds of the event will support the work of the Wayne Theatre, according to a news release. During the event, an auction will also take place.

As for social distancing and venturing out during the pandemic, the theatre is increasing its cleaning and sanitation efforts. Masks must be worn when moving throughout the theatre, but can be removed while seated, providing social distancing is being followed. If you have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, the Wayne Theatre asks that you stay home.

Tickets can be reserved online through a pay-what-you-will donation at waynetheatre.org.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.