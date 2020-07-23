Advertisement

1 hospitalized after crash involving dump truck, pick-up truck in Augusta County

At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon.
At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon.(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police were on the scene along the 4000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway investigating a collision between a dump truck and a pick-up truck.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Local

Waynesboro parents and teachers voice concerns about reopening schools

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Parents and teachers in Waynesboro still have many concerns about the upcoming school year and used their voices to speak out Thursday evening at a Parent & Teacher Rally.

Local

Staunton City Council discusses Gypsy Hill Golf Course, face coverings in Thursday work session

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Ahead of Thursday’s city council meeting in Staunton, members met for a work session to discuss a number of topics, including the use of face coverings around the Queen City and the future of the Gypsy Hill Golf Course.

News

Virginia unemployment funds could run out within two months; virtual career fair planned

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The number of people filing for unemployment in Virginia continues to rise.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Latest News

Sports

whsv sports at 6pm

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

New Charlottesville cafe gives jobs to people living with disabilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Getting a job at Kindness Cafe + Play can offer a lot of benefits for someone who has a disability, but staff members are not thinking about what their job can give to them.

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 1 hours ago