1 hospitalized after crash involving dump truck, pick-up truck in Augusta County
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon.
Virginia State Police were on the scene along the 4000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway investigating a collision between a dump truck and a pick-up truck.
