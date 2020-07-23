25 indicted in Campbell County on 71 drug charges
Several suspects are still on the loose.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County grand jury has indicted 25 people on 71 drug charges, with some of the suspects still being sought.
The charges vary, but they all stem from the distribution of Schedule I and II narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
“These charges are the result of a yearlong investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Drug Task Force,” said Sheriff Winston W. “Whit” Clark. “On July 17, a roundup was conducted, which brought 16 of these criminals to justice. It is our hope that that the combined efforts— together with those of our state and local partners—will lead to a decrease in crime, result in accountability for offenders, and lead to safer streets and communities.”
The following people have been arrested as a result of the indictments:
Timothy Boaze, Lynchburg
Kandace Moore, Lynchburg
Andrew Cox, Lynchburg
Norma Phillips, Lynchburg
Alexandria Caldwell, Lynchburg
Nicholas Powell, Lynchburg
Duane Elliott, Concord
Mark Preas, Lynchburg
Wesley Goodman, Lynchburg
Tarrell Taylor, Lynch Station
Greg Hastings, Altavista
C. Elias Torrents, Evington
Carmen Irby, Evington
Kevin Witt, Evington
Michael Miller, Evington
Tyler Wilson, Altavista
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the remaining people:
Brandon Angel, Brookneal
Cody Franklin, Sr., Gretna
Hunter Carson, Drakes Branch
Rhonda Bratton, Hurt
Jarret Cox, Lynch Station
Brandon Walthall, Brookneal
Tyler Creasy, Altavista
Seth Wright, Lynchburg
Tony Edmunds, Danville
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office thanks residents for their continued watchfulness and cooperation.
“Of all our partners in law enforcement, a community’s citizens often are the most helpful,” said Major Brandon Epperson. “Their assistance contributes to safer neighborhoods, and supports the work of law enforcement agencies in apprehending those determined to do harm in our community.”
Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Residents can enter tips online here or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.
