Advertisement

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Antibodies are the proteins the body makes to fight infection. The Centers for Disease Control said their presence may indicate whether a person’s been infected with coronavirus in the past.

New research suggests antibody responses may start to decline within a month from the time COVID-19 symptoms first emerge, said William Haseltine, president of Access Health International.

“Now there are two studies. one from Spain and one from the UK, that actually measures the virus in people and the antibodies and watched the immunity decline. That’s what we’re afraid of,” he said.

In one of the studies, released on a medical server and not yet peer-reviewed, the researchers say those who have a severe form of COVID-19 may have longer-lasting antibodies than those with mild cases -- but it’s still only a matter of months before those antibodies wane.

They said the study has important implications when considering protection against re-infection and the durability of vaccines.

Other experts point out we don’t know for sure whether people can get reinfected with coronavirus.

“If it were true that the antibodies and protection were only lasting 20 to 30 days, i think we’d start to see some significant amounts of re-infection. We haven’t,” CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

The study suggests vaccines in development will either need to generate stronger and longer-lasting protection compared to natural infection or they may need to be given regularly.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.

National

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Local

Rockingham Co. Fair posts update for 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Rockingham County Fair posted an update on their Facebook page Thursday explaining their plan for the 2020 event.

State

Virginia State Fair 2020 has been canceled

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors announced the 2020 Virginia State Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The employee began exhibiting symptoms on Friday, and stayed home over the weekend before receiving the positive results.

National Politics

Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defended their time in the White House in a new video showing their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.

National

Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said Thursday that it would close all of its Catherines stores and “a significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.

National Politics

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.