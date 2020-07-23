Augusta County Board of Supervisors passes resolution offering additional insurance coverage to volunteer firefighters, EMS

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution that has been discussed by the board for years.

The new policy will provide additional insurance coverage to Augusta County volunteer firefighters and EMS.

Since July 1, almost 400 of the county’s volunteer firefighters and EMS have been covered under this worker’s compensation policy. The costs of this coverage were already included in the county’s 2020 fiscal year budget.

In the meeting, board members changed language within the policy to be clear that additional coverage only extends to work-related accidents that are within the scope of their volunteer duties.

Approved volunteers in these first responder positions will be considered county employees, but only for the purposes of the workers’ compensation policy.

“I don’t want the county to be opened up for other benefits, or the assumption that [volunteers] are entitled to those benefits,” Supervisor Pam Carter said in the meeting.

Supervisor Butch Wells, who also serves on the Public Safety Committee, said this new coverage was much better than the coverage they had.

“It was a flat amount of money for medical bills, and then if the medical bills go above that, unfortunately, there was no coverage,” Wells said.

