Charlottesville nonprofit using donated space to help more students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A donation will help a Charlottesville-area nonprofit to supply students with the tools they need to succeed in school.

Lucia Hoerr founded Backpack Buddies back in 2010 when she was 10 years old, and has been operating it out of her parents’ home for about a decade.

Back in March, a central Virginia business donated warehouse space so that Hoerr would have a dedicated location.

Backpack Buddies (NBC29)

“This new space is going to make such a difference, and it already has, especially with the amount of backpacks that we can fill at one time. Previously in my basement, once we filled about 100 backpacks or so, we would be at max capacity. So we would have to get those backpacks out, and do another filling day. Whereas now we can have all the backpacks that we are going to do this year, which will be around 750,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected Backpack Buddies’ fundraisers. Click here to learn how you can donate.

