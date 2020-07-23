Advertisement

Charlottesville nonprofit using donated space to help more students

Backpack Buddies
Backpack Buddies(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A donation will help a Charlottesville-area nonprofit to supply students with the tools they need to succeed in school.

Lucia Hoerr founded Backpack Buddies back in 2010 when she was 10 years old, and has been operating it out of her parents’ home for about a decade.

Back in March, a central Virginia business donated warehouse space so that Hoerr would have a dedicated location.

Backpack Buddies
Backpack Buddies(NBC29)

“This new space is going to make such a difference, and it already has, especially with the amount of backpacks that we can fill at one time. Previously in my basement, once we filled about 100 backpacks or so, we would be at max capacity. So we would have to get those backpacks out, and do another filling day. Whereas now we can have all the backpacks that we are going to do this year, which will be around 750,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected Backpack Buddies’ fundraisers. Click here to learn how you can donate.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Local

New Charlottesville cafe gives jobs to people living with disabilities

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Getting a job at Kindness Cafe + Play can offer a lot of benefits for someone who has a disability, but staff members are not thinking about what their job can give to them.

Sports

Former East Rock star looking for a new place to play this football season

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Wednesday, former East Rockingham football star J’wan Evans announced on twitter that he will be leaving Virginia Tech and will be entering the transfer portal.

State

Judge: No immediate ruling on Robert E. Lee statue removal

Updated: 1 hour ago
Attorney Gen. Mark Herring’s office asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit and dissolve an existing injunction barring the removal of the statue from historic Monument Avenue.

Latest News

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

Local

Rockingham Co. Fair posts update for 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Rockingham County Fair posted an update on their Facebook page Thursday explaining their plan for the 2020 event.

State

Virginia State Fair 2020 has been canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors announced the 2020 Virginia State Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The employee began exhibiting symptoms on Friday, and stayed home over the weekend before receiving the positive results.

Local

Dairy Queen raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Dairy Queens in Virginia are some of the Miracle Network's largest partners, usually raising anywhere between $50,000-$70,000 each year.