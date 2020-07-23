Advertisement

Dairy Queen raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Dairy Queens in Virginia are some of the Miracle Network's largest partners, usually raising anywhere between $50,000-$70,000 each year.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every year, since 1993, Dairy Queen has partnered with The Children's Miracle Network to raise money for 170 children's hospitals in the United States and Canada.

In Virginia, Dairy Queens raise money specifically for UVA Children's Hospital, usually through an annual Miracle Treat Day. This year, because of the coronavirus, Miracle Treat Day could not happen, but that has not stopped DQ from raising money.

"We definitely couldn't do Miracle Treat Day in the stores this year, just because were not supposed to have crowds," the General Manager of Harrisonburg's South Carlton St. Dairy Queen, Whitney Hartman said, "but we still get to sell coupon books this year instead, and can sell balloons like usual."

The ten page coupon books are $5.00 to buy, but hold a $45.00 value. Those $5.00 go right to the UVA Children's Hospital to help families in need.

"We use Children's Miracle Network Dollars at UVA to make sure every family is the most comfortable they can be while at the hospital," the Associate Director for Development at UVA Children's Hospital, Ryan Lightner, said.

UVA Children's Hospital treats about 130,000 patients each year, and historically is one of the top in the country for raising money through the Children's Miracle Network.

The money helps with family's basic needs, such as making sure they have clothing, food, and a place to stay. They also supply the children with things such as toys and games to keep them occupied.

As examples of what the donations can help with:

- $10.00 helps get a package of preemie diapers

- $90.00 can get a blood pressure cuff and monitor

- $3,000.00 - $7000.00 can pay for one chemotherapy session

- $5,000.00 can buy a heart monitor

Lightner spoke on behalf of The UVA Children's Hospital, saying how grateful they are for Dairy Queen, the people that work there, and the people of Virginia for donating year after year.

Local Dairy Queens are still accepting donations, and will until their supplies of balloons and coupon books runs out.

