First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms tonight; severe storms possible

Heat and humidity will continue this week with continuing daily storm chances. Humidity hangs around for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms arriving for the late afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. Once again damaging winds will be the biggest threat. In torrential downpours, we may have a few localized flooding issues. Overall more much needed rain falling across the area although not everyone will see rain this time.

Heavy rain, damaging winds and hail likely in any storm this afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

A few storms continue into the evening with isolated activity overnight. Lows falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight with patchy fog after midnight.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s, a warm start with areas of fog. Staying warm and humid for the day with highs in the upper 80s. A few isolated storms for the afternoon and evening as a front crosses the area. Activity will be limited and not widespread. Overall, a really nice Friday evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear overnight, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will cross later Friday, a few isolated storms can't be ruled out. Behind it, lower humidity for the weekend. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Plenty of sunshine and hot for the day but it won’t be as humid, a stray storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon, a nice day to be outside. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the low 90s in the afternoon. Humidity will remain on the comfortable side. Lows near 70 degrees.

MONDAY: A warm start near 70 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and hot, highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Another warm and muggy start near 70 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. A cold front will cross later in the day. As a result, scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70 degrees.

