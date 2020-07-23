Advertisement

Former East Rock star looking for a new place to play this football season

(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, former East Rockingham football star J’wan Evans announced on twitter that he will be leaving Virginia Tech and will be entering the transfer portal.

“Once a Hokie always a Hokie, It was a great experience you know, I love the people here, the fan base was great, I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity,” Evans said.

Last season Evans played as a running back for Tech and was able to dress up for three games as a freshman. He said coming out of the season he felt he learned a lot and felt stronger.

“I came in at 175 I’m now 190 and I feel faster and stronger then I’ve ever been before,” Evans said.

He said the reason why he was leaving was for a better opportunity and because of a change in coaching staff.

As for that opportunity Evans said he couldn’t tell WHSV just yet but that he will be playing football this fall.

“Everybody is going to know soon I don’t want to come out about it just yet but soon everybody will know,” Evans said.

In 2018, in a WHSV sports presents feature, we told the story of Evans’ journey as a young boy in Philadelphia overcoming adversity and a high school student athletes overcoming sudden illness.

Evans thanks East Rock, his family and most of all his godparents for helping him reach this point. He says his adversity still makes him who he is today.

