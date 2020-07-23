Advertisement

Judge: No immediate ruling on Robert E. Lee statue removal

FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Attorneys will be back in court Thursday, July 23, 2020, for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia's capital city.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Attorneys will be back in court Thursday, July 23, 2020, for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia's capital city.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond judge has heard arguments but said he would not immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Attorney Gen. Mark Herring’s office asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit and dissolve an existing injunction barring the removal of the statue from historic Monument Avenue.

The lawsuit was filed by William C. Gregory, a descendant of signatories to a 1890 deed that transferred the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on to the state. His complaint argues that the state agreed to “faithfully guard” them.

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Local

New Charlottesville cafe gives jobs to people living with disabilities

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Getting a job at Kindness Cafe + Play can offer a lot of benefits for someone who has a disability, but staff members are not thinking about what their job can give to them.

Local

Charlottesville nonprofit using donated space to help more students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Back in March, a central business donated warehouse space so that backpack Buddies would have a dedicated location. The nonprofit hopes to be able to help more students this year.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

Local

Rockingham Co. Fair posts update for 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Rockingham County Fair posted an update on their Facebook page Thursday explaining their plan for the 2020 event.

State

Virginia State Fair 2020 has been canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors announced the 2020 Virginia State Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The employee began exhibiting symptoms on Friday, and stayed home over the weekend before receiving the positive results.

Local

Dairy Queen raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Dairy Queens in Virginia are some of the Miracle Network's largest partners, usually raising anywhere between $50,000-$70,000 each year.

State

Hearing set in suit over Robert E. Lee statue removal plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
Attorneys will be back in court Thursday for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia’s capital city.