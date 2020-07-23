Rockingham Co. Fair posts update for 2020

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County Fair posted an update on their Facebook page Thursday explaining their plan for the 2020 event.

According to the post, the fair will be “going back to [their] cultural roots.”

At this time, the Rockingham County Fair plans on hosting its livestock shows; the 4-H and Livestock Show and sales; the beef show; dairy show; goat show; sheep show; poultry, rabbits and pigeon shows; competitions; and homemaking.

