Advertisement

Rockingham Co. Fair posts update for 2020

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County Fair posted an update on their Facebook page Thursday explaining their plan for the 2020 event.

According to the post, the fair will be “going back to [their] cultural roots.”

At this time, the Rockingham County Fair plans on hosting its livestock shows; the 4-H and Livestock Show and sales; the beef show; dairy show; goat show; sheep show; poultry, rabbits and pigeon shows; competitions; and homemaking.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia State Fair 2020 has been canceled

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors announced the 2020 Virginia State Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The employee began exhibiting symptoms on Friday, and stayed home over the weekend before receiving the positive results.

Local

Dairy Queen raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Dairy Queens in Virginia are some of the Miracle Network's largest partners, usually raising anywhere between $50,000-$70,000 each year.

State

Hearing set in suit over Robert E. Lee statue removal plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
Attorneys will be back in court Thursday for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia’s capital city.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 844 on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Thursday, July 23, Virginia has had 81,237 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local

Rockingham County business owner hopes to donate hand sanitizer to every local classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Christy Teter, the owner of Taylor Made Organics, typically makes skincare and cosmetics, but when she heard about the need for hand sanitizer, she started making a new product.

News

Rockingham County business owner hopes to donate hand sanitizer to every local classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Virginia asked to invest $1 billion to prevent evictions

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Augusta Co. Library hosts Homeschool Resource Day

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Virginia lawmakers press VSP Superintendent on policy reform

Updated: 7 hours ago