Rockingham County business owner hopes to donate hand sanitizer to every local classroom

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley business owner changed her operations during the pandemic to make hand sanitizer and distribute it to essential workers. Now as many students are planning to head back to school in the coming weeks, she wants to help supply local classrooms.

Christy Teter, the owner of Taylor Made Organics, typically makes skincare and cosmetics, but when she heard about the need for hand sanitizer, she started making a new product.

For every gallon of hand sanitizer sold, Taylor Made Organics donates two-bottles to essential, frontline, and healthcare workers, small businesses, and local schools. Over 800 bottles have already been distributed.

Teter’s said her goal is to donate one bottle of hand sanitizer to every local classroom and ten bottles to school office staff.

“I want them to get back to some sort of normalcy, just to feel like they’re normal again and be able to be around their friends,” Teter said. “My oldest daughter is a senior this year and I want her to be able to finish out her senior year at school, so if I can help in any way, that’s who I am.”

Teter said supplies are expensive and very hard to come by, but she wants to help the community stay safe and healthy.

“Even with all that’s going on in the world, my mission hasn’t changed, my heart is still the same,” Teter said. “If you need hand sanitizer, call me.”

Hand sanitizer donations are made possible by monetary donations and sponsorships. If interested in supporting this effort, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.