Severe weather strikes the area for a second straight day

(WHSV) - With hot temperatures continuing, it did not take long for severe thunderstorms to fire up in our area.

Right around noon, a severe thunderstorm moved through southeastern Pendleton County near Brandywine and left some tree damage.

A severe thunderstorm was moving through Pendleton County and crossed into Rockingham County. (WHSV)

This storm continued to push eastward with the worst impacts just north of US 33. Torrential rain and hail was coming down just north of Harrisonburg around 1:30 PM.

Torrential rain falling just north of Downtown Harrisonburg. (WHSV)

At around 1:50 PM, areas northeast of Harrisonburg near Keezletown experienced a strong downburst of winds leaving several trees down blocking Indian Trail Road.

This was the point when areas north of Keezletown had trees falling down. (WHSV)

Much needed rain fell across the area...

Many areas seeing much needed rain. (WHSV)

Wind gusts were also high in some spots. A weather station just south of where the tree damage was on Indian Trail Road recorded a wind gust of 57 mph!

A Keezletown station reported wind gusts approaching 60 mph! (WHSV)

Here are some storm pictures sent in to WHSV.

Here are some pictures of damage sent in to WHSV across the area.

