Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The employee began experiencing coronavirus symptoms last Friday and stayed home while the symptoms persisted. The YMCA has gathered a list of employees the positive individual had come into contact with. All of these employees are being quarantined.

“We contacted the health department, and we are working closely with them,” Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA executive director Josh Cole said. “We are following the procedure the health department laid out for cleaning, and we are quarantining the people who were in contact with the employee.” 

The YMCA will stay open during this time and continue on a rigorous cleaning schedule.

