Staunton City Council discusses Gypsy Hill Golf Course, face coverings in Thursday work session

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Ahead of Thursday’s city council meeting in Staunton, members met for a work session to discuss a number of topics. One of them being the use of face coverings around the Queen City.

Local governments cannot require that masks be worn, but councilwoman Amy Darby said she is hoping council can come up with a collective statement, encouraging the use of masks throughout the city.

"I think that with the governor's guidelines that the best practice is to wear your face mask when you're out in public and going into various establishments," Darby said.

Councilwoman Darby says as a locality, she believes council should be encouraging and supportive of the community.

City council also discussed the future of the Gypsy Hill Golf course in Thursday's work session. They continued conversations about ways to best utilize the space.

Councilwoman Darby said since they plan to keep the golf course open, they want to discuss different ways to improve it.

Darby said they are looking at whether they should hire a consultant or put together a citizen task force advisory board to help offer expertise and come up with ways to increase the use of the golf course.

"Having a consultant brought in from out of the area is something that would obviously cost money, so i think that we could start by developing a task force," Darby said.

Councilwoman Darby said there have been a few people who have already expressed interest in being a part of the task force who could provide information and recommendations to the city on how to move forward with improvements.

