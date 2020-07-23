Virginia State Fair 2020 has been canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors announced the 2020 Virginia State Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show will take place.

“This was a difficult decision, but safety is our number one priority,” Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s Executive Director said. “We’ve spent months developing plans and scenarios that would allow us to still host the fair this year, but with the ever-changing, unpredictable COVID-19 situation, we just couldn’t make it work.”

The fair was originally scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 4.

Other activities and events at The Meadow will continue to be held following governmental guidelines and allowed capacities.

State Fair staff are working with Virginia Cooperative Extension employees to finalize plans for the livestock show, and those details will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the State Fair 4-H Livestock Show and updated FAQ resources, visit statefairva.org.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.