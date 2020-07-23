Advertisement

Water line break closes part of Staunton road

A significant water line break has closed a stretch of Greenville Avenue in Staunton.
A significant water line break has closed a stretch of Greenville Avenue in Staunton.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A significant water line break has closed a stretch of Greenville Avenue in Staunton.

According to the Staunton Police Department, all lanes of Greenville Avenue between Gay Street and Hampton Street will be closed until further notice.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Posted by Staunton Police Department on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

