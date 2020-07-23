Water line break closes part of Staunton road

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A significant water line break has closed a stretch of Greenville Avenue in Staunton.

According to the Staunton Police Department, all lanes of Greenville Avenue between Gay Street and Hampton Street will be closed until further notice.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

