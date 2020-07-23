Advertisement

Waynesboro parents and teachers voice concerns about reopening schools

Waynesboro High School(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Parents and teachers in Waynesboro still have many concerns about the upcoming school year and used their voices to speak out Thursday evening at a Parent & Teacher Rally.

The rally started around 6 p.m. and gave parents and teachers the opportunity to ask questions and have their voices heard, something some community members say they have not had the opportunity to do.

"I'm concerned for the children and the parents and the families in this community, so I'm here because of that concern," Sharon Fitz, Co-Founder of RISE said.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across our communities, some parents are wanting to slow down the reopening of schools.

"Move school back to after Labor Day to start, go virtual the first nine weeks, let's come to the table and create a plan community wide," Chanda McGuffin, parent and Co-Founder of RISE, said.

The school board has offered the option for hybrid learning as well as full-time virtual learning and is currently moving forward with the August 18 start date, saying school may be the safest place for some children.

"That is a valid concern; however, you can say that same thing when you send your children to the school system, there's always that concern about their safety there as well, emotionally, physically," Fitz said.

The school board held a meeting Wednesday night to further discuss the reopening plan and clarify parts of the plan.

"I think families did not understand that they can start with either and then switch to the other whenever they like," Waynesboro School Board Vice-Chair, Diana Williams said.

Many community members were upset there was not a chance for public comment at the called meeting.

Legally, there was not enough of a notice for the school board to hold a public comment period, but the school board said they will be making surveys available for community members to ask questions and voice concerns.

McGuffin and Fitz said they are not against the school board and understand they have hard decisions to make when it comes to reopening, but they are frustrated because they feel they are not an active part of the conversation.

"I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. There are so many 'I don't knows." McGuffin said. "The biggest issue is the lack of communication and the lack of involvement from teachers and parents to bring their voices to the table."

Williams said the school board is working to address that issue by being available for community members to contact them and through the surveys.

"This is one way that'll go toward making sure there's constant, or consistent at least, communication that provides as much information that we have at that moment," Williams said.

Community members also had a chance to speak up at Thursday's rally.

"It's a concern for me if the children get infected from the schools and they come out into the community and so then it impacts my family as well," Fitz said.

"How are the kids getting to school? How does virtual learning look? And how do teachers get one on one time to help students who need it?" McGuffin said.

McGuffin said she will be creating a draft of all the questions and concerns they hear from the community and will be emailing them to the school board.

Williams said the unknown can be frightening, but she has faith in the school division to figure it all out.

