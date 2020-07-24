Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office reports rape investigation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Daryl C. Riley, 39, of Grand Rapids, Mich. has been charged with rape and strangulation, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a welfare check on Thursday night at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Lane. It was reported there was a woman who was described as being in distress. When officers found her, she said she had been assaulted.

Investigators determined that Riley, who is an over-the-road truck driver, was staying at the hotel and had casually met the woman at the hotel’s restaurant.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this case to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

