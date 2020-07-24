Advertisement

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels at sunset during the fifth inning of a preseason baseball game, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels at sunset during the fifth inning of a preseason baseball game, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By BEN WALKER
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Herb Vincent closes his eyes and drifts back a half-century, to his boyhood bedroom in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He’s 9, trying to stay awake deep into the night, the transistor radio tuned to distant KMOX in St. Louis, listening to Cardinals baseball.

Bob Gibson's shutouts, Lou Brock's stolen bases and Joe Torre's slugging made for sweet dreams. What he heard in-between pitches sounded even better.

"The muffled murmur of the crowd," said Vincent, the associate commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. "It was like the soundtrack of the summer."

"I can hear it right now. You can make out a voice sometimes, maybe a peanut vendor or a yell," he said. "It's soothing, it's reassuring."

Probably speaking for fans all over these days, he added: "I don't know what it's going to sound like this year."

No one does, really.

Major League Baseball began its most bizarre season ever Thursday night, a 60-game sprint rather than the traditional 162-game marathon, a skewed schedule cut and carved around a coronavirus pandemic that threatened to silence the bats and balls all year.

A different model than the NBA and NHL, too. Rather than keeping players and club personnel sealed in a bubble environment, baseball teams will fly around the country, raising more health concerns.

Still, that didn't prevent young Washington star Juan Soto from testing positive for the virus. He was absent when the World Series champion Nationals hosted the New York Yankees in this year's delayed opener.

With COVID-19 cases trending higher in every state with an MLB team except Arizona, a most fitting person threw out the ceremonial first ball in Washington: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

"I used to play baseball as a young boy," the 79-year-old Fauci told CNN. "I hope I don't bounce it too much."

He did, and way wide, not that anyone heckled him. Moments later, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit the first home run of the season, a quiet shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer.

Fans weren't be permitted at Nationals Park or at Dodger Stadium when Los Angeles played San Francisco — or at any field. While some teams expressed hope of allowing spectators at some point, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said skip that idea.

“I think it would be irresponsible to even think about that right now when you look at the numbers in South Florida,” the Yankees great said. “At this particular time, we’re not thinking about bringing fans back.”

Leaving them to their own devices.

Whether you're a two-screen fan tracking every four-seam fastball on your iPhone while instantly updating VORP and WAR stats on your tablet, or merely checking the next-day boxscore of your local team in the newspaper, make no mistake: This will look, sound and be odd from the start.

"Going to be 2020 coronavirus baseball," Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole said.

Instead of actual fans, cardboard cutouts of their heads will fill many seats - Fox will fill stadiums with virtual fans for their national broadcasts. Players must stay socially distanced in the dugout, scattering into the stands if necessary. Some stars, like San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, aren't playing at all because of health risks to themselves and their families.

Social justice also comes to the middle of the diamond. A Black Lives Matter stencil will appear on pitcher's mound across the majors during the opening weekend.

Plus a few new rules. Extra innings will begin with an automatic runner on second base, just like softball games in Central Park.

And hours before the first pitch, MLB announced it would expand the playoff field this year, from 10 teams to a whopping 16 of the 30 clubs.

Still, to fantasy leaguers who've had their lives disrupted without a daily fix of games and more casual viewers who might catch an inning between their late-night TV news and a "Law & Order" rerun, zany baseball is better than zero baseball.

"I just can't wait for the games to begin -- for the story of this strange season to move forward from beginning to middle to end -- so there is some semblance of everyday life returning," noted historian Doris Kearns Goodwin wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

“And then I will leave to you and the experts to figure out the hard stuff -- asterisks, etc., etc. -- while I revert to my seven-year-old self, just happy to follow each game!” she said.

Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw had hoped to take part, but he was scratched from the opener at Dodger Stadium because of back issues. And the Arizona Diamondbacks announced a Venezuelan scout who worked in the Dominican Republic had died of COVID-19.

When every team swings into action, all sides were hoping for something resembling normalcy.

As much as the action, it's the timeless rhythm of the game that attracts many. Without getting too James Earl Jones-ish from the "Field of Dreams" cornfield, the game's soundtrack is a key piece of the sport's fabric.

Which is why baseball is providing stadium sound engineers with about 75 effects from its official video game -- MLB The Show -- to amplify the atmosphere, both at the ballpark and for broadcasts.

A mixed bag, so far.

All fine with "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch at empty Yankee Stadium during a recent exhibition game. But the familiar rustle of fans at Oracle Park in San Francisco came across more like a bunch of bees buzzing and scared off seagulls that often perch in the upper deck.

Patrick Corbin said it sounded a little more realistic at Nationals Park. Sort of.

"But then you look in the stands and no one's there, so that's always a little strange," the Washington pitcher said.

Broadcasters are dealing with the same scenario.

"We are not looking to fool anybody. We realize there's no fans there," ESPN producer Mark Gross said.

But adding a little artificial crowd noise "below the announcers just seems to make it work and doesn't sound quite so hollow when we are doing the games."

Added former star-turned-ESPN announcer Alex Rodriguez: "The abnormal has become the normal."

"It's a year of adjustments, and I think baseball becomes the comfort food that Americans and people in this country want right now," he said.

Makes sense to the 59-year-old Vincent. Living and working around Birmingham, Alabama, he's eager to root for the Cardinals.

And to hear a most comforting echo.

"That sound between a 2-0 and a 2-1 pitch. In the fourth inning. On a Wednesday night in June," he said. "It's that sound, it's the summer sound."

___

AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Janie McCauley and AP Sports Writers Howard Fendrich and Joe Reedy contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

News

Quieting down with scattered storms possible overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered thunderstorms exit during the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy skies are expected for the first part of the night with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing late as humid conditions continue with overnight lows in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

News

Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 1 hour ago
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name. The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week. "The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input," the team said in a statement. "To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses." Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player's jersey number. All references to the Redskins name and logo will be removed from the team's headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process. The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933. FedEx — whose CEO is a minority owner — and other prominent sponsors called on Snyder to drop the name, and he did so after launching a review process.

News

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge on Thursday ordered the release of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer from prison, saying the government retaliated against him for planning to release a book critical of Trump before November’s election. Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating publicly in other manners, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said during a telephone conference. Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from prison to home confinement by 2 p.m. on Friday. “How can I take any other inference than that it’s retaliatory?” Hellerstein asked prosecutors, who insisted in court papers and again Thursday that Probation Department officers did not know about the book when they wrote a provision of home confinement that severely restricted Cohen’s public communications. “I’ve never seen such a clause in 21 years of being a judge and sentencing people and looking at terms of supervised release,” the judge said. “Why would the Bureau of Prisons ask for something like this ... unless there was a retaliatory purpose?” In ruling, Hellerstein said he made the “finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory.” He added: “And it’s retaliatory for his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish the book.” Cohen, 53, sued federal prison officials and Attorney General William Barr on Monday, saying he was ordered back to prison because he was writing a book: “Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

Latest News

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 844 on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of Thursday, July 23, Virginia has had 81,237 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 844 positive cases since Monday, out of 19,564 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 4.3% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.

News

Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a news release. The employee began experiencing coronavirus symptoms last Friday and stayed home while the symptoms persisted. The YMCA has gathered a list of employees the positive individual had come into contact with. All of these employees are being quarantined. “We contacted the health department, and we are working closely with them,” Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA executive director Josh Cole said. “We are following the procedure the health department laid out for cleaning, and we are quarantining the people who were in contact with the employee.” The YMCA will stay open during this time and continue on a rigorous cleaning schedule.

News

Rockingham Co. Fair posts update for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rockingham County Fair posted an update on their Facebook page Thursday explaining their plan for the 2020 event. According to the post, the fair will be “going back to [their] cultural roots.” At this time, the Rockingham County Fair plans on hosting its livestock shows; the 4-H and Livestock Show and sales; the beef show; dairy show; goat show; sheep show; poultry, rabbits and pigeon shows; competitions; and homemaking.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Virginia unemployment funds could run out within two months; virtual career fair planned

Updated: 1 hours ago
The number of people filing for unemployment in Virginia continues to rise.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago