BRCC expects increased fall enrollment due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After announcing fall reopening plans, most Blue Ridge Community College will be enrolled in online-only courses.

About 30 percent of courses will remain in-person, such as classes that would be difficult to teach online, like automotive and electronic technology.

Physical distancing is course and service-specific and outlined in each faculty-developed in-person teaching plan.

Students and staff meeting in-person must wear face coverings.

BRCC President John Downey said the college plans to see more people enrolling this fall because of COVID-19.

“This year we’re expecting a real onslaught of students in the coming 3 to 4 weeks as they decide that they can get a good education locally, staying home, online,” Downey said.

Downey said he is hopeful they will keep specific classes in-person, but they will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends for the safety of students and staff.

