Charlottesville-area market offers up treats to first responders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tiger Fuel is honoring first responders in central Virginia with some free treats on the second annual ’24-7 Day’ which recognizes first responders across the country for being available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.

Tiger Fuel spent the morning delivering hot breakfasts to police and fire departments across the area including to Charlottesville’s Ridge Street Fire Station.

“We really want to say thank you, not just on this day 7/24, 24-7, but we think everyday is first responders day,” Jeff Turner with Tiger Fuel said. “They do so much for this great community, they are always there to help, and we just want to say ‘Thank you.’”

Tiger Fuel says all first responders can get free coffee or fountain drinks, as well as 25% off deli items at all Tiger Market locations.

