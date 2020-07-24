Advertisement

Charlottesville long-term care facility confirms COVID-19 fatalities

Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville (FILE)(NBC29)
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville confirms there have been fatalities at the facility in connection with the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for CommuniCare, which owns the Cedars Healthcare Center, says that there is a total of 67 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, July 24. An exact number for fatalities was not provided, but the company says it is notifying all families.

Cedars Healthcare Center had reported a total of 48 cases Wednesday, July 22, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That was an increase of 12 new cases since last Wednesday.

“We didn’t get a single positive case from an employee or a resident until July, and in light of the way things happened around the country and even, you know in Northern Virginia, I think we were very lucky with the way that things played out. But obviously, you know, it proved to be impossible to keep COVID-19 out of Cedars,” spokesperson Fred Stratmann said.

Stratmann says 26 staff members are part of that total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. He says the company has a “very aggressive treatment protocol in place.

“All of our residents who are clinically appropriate received anticoagulant medication to cut down on the risk of blood clots or stroke, which has been a factor in many COVID fatalities around the country. We’re treating them all with amino acid supplements, which help speed the recovery from COVID-19,” Stratmann said. “So we’re fighting back. We’re doing everything we can to protect our residents.”

Stratmann confirmed that residents are not currently allowed to leave the facility, and that has been the policy since March 10. Full isolation measures are also in place at Cedars Healthcare Center.

To view VDH data on outbreaks in long term care facilities, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force/.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office reports rape investigation

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Daryl C. Riley, 39, of Grand Rapids, Mich. has been charged with rape and strangulation, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to a welfare check on Thursday night at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Lane. It was reported there was a woman who was described as being in distress. When officers found her, she said she had been assaulted. Investigators determined that Riley, who is an over-the-road truck driver, was staying at the hotel and had casually met the woman at the hotel’s restaurant. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this case to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,127 on Friday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
As of Friday, July 24, Virginia has had 82,364 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 1,127 positive cases since Thursday, out of 19,655 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 5.7% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

News

Harrisonburg City Public Schools confirms two positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ Central Office will be closed to the public until Aug. 7 due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19. According to Superintendent Michael Richards, all employees have been sent home from the office and will work remotely for two weeks. The office will be thoroughly cleaned in the meantime. HCPS is currently working to inform other employees about the positive cases.

News

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Small Business Administration has been heavily involved in distributing millions of loans to businesses and non-profits around the country that fell on tough economic times as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Negotiations continue on Capitol Hill this week between bipartisan congressional leaders and the White House. Officials are eyeing another round of coronavirus disaster federal relief. Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about what she thinks should be included in these funds.

Latest News

News

Rt. 11 Yard Crawl canceled

Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, the 16th annual Rt. 11 Yard Crawl which usually takes place the second weekend of August was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 43-mile event stretches from Stephens City to New Market with pop up vendors, private sellers, and is known as Virginia’s largest yard sale. This year the Shenandoah County Chambers of Commerce who organizes the event worked with the Lord Fairfax Health District to see if the event was still possible. Sharon Baroncelli, President and CEO of the chamber, said given the need for tourism in the county, it was a difficult decision to make. After many discussions, they received a recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 was too high. “Even though we are outdoors, and that’s the one saving grace per say is that it was an outdoor event over 43 miles, but there are so many people typically we have 20,000 plus from all over the region come in,” Baroncelli said. Paula Branner, the owner of the Shenandoah Valley Flea Market, said she’s participated in the event since the start and rents out her space to hundreds of vendors. She said she can understand the caution the county is taking.

Local

Rt. 11 Yard Crawl canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
On Thursday, the 16th annual Rt. 11 Yard Crawl which usually takes place the second weekend of August was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Charlottesville-area market offers up treats to first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Tiger Fuel honored first responders in central Virginia with some free treats on the second annual 24-7 Day.

Local

Virginia Dept. of Health announces free COVID-19 drive-thru testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health announced that a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will take place on Tuesday, July 28.

Local

Store offering discount to folks who pick up trash at Sugar Hollow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Garth Road’s Hunt Country Market & Deli is offering up a deal to anyone who picks up or packs out trash from Sugar Hollow: If you bring a bag of trash from Sugar Hollow to the store, you’ll get half off a sandwich.