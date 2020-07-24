First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms ahead of a hot weekend

(WHSV) - One more evening of storm activity before we dry out this weekend and crank temperatures up!

TODAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms wrapping up around sunset with partly cloudy skies taking over. Not a bad evening with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog developing overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Slightly cooler tonight but still muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy and hot and humid for the day, a stray storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Humidity drops on Saturday. It will still be a hot day though with highs near 90 degrees. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the mid 90s in the afternoon. Feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity. Staying warm and muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny for the day and hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon, feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity. A warm night with lows near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Another warm and muggy start near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening thanks to a front. Locally heavy rainfall in any storm. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and hot but not humid. With the sunshine, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

