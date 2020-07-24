Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms ahead of a hot weekend

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - One more evening of storm activity before we dry out this weekend and crank temperatures up!

TODAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms wrapping up around sunset with partly cloudy skies taking over. Not a bad evening with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog developing overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Slightly cooler tonight but still muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Slightly cooler tonight but still muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.(WHSV)

SATURDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy and hot and humid for the day, a stray storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Humidity drops on Saturday. It will still be a hot day though with highs near 90 degrees.
Humidity drops on Saturday. It will still be a hot day though with highs near 90 degrees.(WHSV)

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the mid 90s in the afternoon. Feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity. Staying warm and muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny for the day and hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon, feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity. A warm night with lows near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Another warm and muggy start near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening thanks to a front. Locally heavy rainfall in any storm. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and hot but not humid. With the sunshine, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms ahead of a hot weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Heat and humidity will continue this week with continuing daily storm chances. Humidity hangs around for the weekend.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Muggy overnight before more storm chances Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Heat and humidity will continue this week with continuing daily storm chances. Humidity hangs around for the weekend.

News

Quieting down with scattered storms possible overnight

Updated: 21 hours ago
Scattered thunderstorms exit during the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy skies are expected for the first part of the night with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing late as humid conditions continue with overnight lows in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Latest News

Forecast

Noon Weather - July 23

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for severe weather

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
It’s the heat of the summer! Literally! Some of the warmest temperatures of 2020 will continue Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

Forecast

Morning Weather - July 23

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Weather

Sky Viewing for through July 24

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's what to see in the sky tonight and for the weekend

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying hot and humid with more storms

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
It’s the heat of the summer! Literally! Some of the warmest temperatures of 2020 will continue Sunday and into the beginning of next week.