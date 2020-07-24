First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

(CNN) - Researchers say the first chicken to cross the road likely did so in Southeast Asia although they’re still not sure why.

A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

The study, published in the journal Cell Research, reports that modern chickens descended primarily from ancient fowl in a specific region, that includes what is now Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and southwestern China.

There are about 23 billion chickens now, making them the most common bird on Earth.

Scientists say studying the evolutionary history of how chickens became domesticated brings a better understanding of human history.

Researchers, however, have yet to answer which came first, the chicken or the egg.

