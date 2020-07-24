Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Public Schools confirms two positive COVID-19 cases

By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ Central Office will be closed to the public until Aug. 7 due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Michael Richards, all employees have been sent home from the office and will work remotely for two weeks. The office will be thoroughly cleaned in the meantime.

HCPS is currently working to inform other employees about the positive cases.

