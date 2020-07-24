Homicide victim identified as missing Winchester woman

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — A Winchester woman who was reported missing on July 22 has been found dead in Frederick County.

Sarah Curran was reported missing and “possibly in danger,” according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. The release said that officials began interviewing and following up on leads surrounding various homeless camps. On Thursday morning, they received a tip on where they could possibly find Curran.

Officials discovered Curran’s body at a homeless campsite behind 706 Baker Lane in Frederick County. The cause of death has not yet been identified, but an autopsy has been issued.

According to the news release, officials then arrested Larry Mullenax, 25, and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Curran. Officials arrested him after several eye witness accounts, interviews and evidence led to Mullenax.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.