JMU offers “COVID-19 in Perspective” course this fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University offered a course over the summer semester called “COVID-19 in Perspective” that is now extended to students in the fall.

Students will discuss the pandemic and its effects with some university experts in chemistry, health, history, philosophy, and writing, rhetoric and technical communication.

Dr. Rebecca Brannon is one of the professors leading the course. She said students are learning about how pandemics reshape societies, the ethics of mask-wearing and rationing healthcare supplies, and how to write and think about coronavirus.

Brannon said she hopes to create an online lecture series about this course to share with the greater community.

“Pandemics have shaped human life, they’ve reshaped society, so we’ve done things in response,” Brannon said. “I was like, well wouldn’t it be great if we could get a course together on this and sort of grab the teachable moment.”

Brannon said “COVID-19 in Perspective” professors plan to do a follow-up course in the spring of 2021 on how to improve life and society after the virus.

