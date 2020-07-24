Mary Baldwin University forms Coalition for Social Justice

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Baldwin University in Staunton has formed a Coalition for Social Justice. It’s a response to what’s been happening nationally and plans to tackle issues like systemic discrimination, racial inequality, and the legacy of slavery.

Coalition Co-Leader, Andrea Cornett-Scott, says they'll explore the history of the University, engage students in meaningful dialogue, provide training for faculty and staff, and see how they can engage the community to become a more equitable place.

“These questions about social equity and social justice are not things that have just come to the forefront, they’ve been there all along. But we’ve been grappling with them for a long time,” Cornett-Scott stated. “We’re hoping that because of our expertise and because of our engagement over the past 25 years that we’ll be able to be innovators and help in the community to begin to grapple with these conversations.”

Cornett-Scott says Mary Baldwin has made a concerted effort in the last 25 years to foster diversity. Now, more than half of the student body are people of color, many in leadership roles.

