Advertisement

Police blocked from arresting observers in Portland protests

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland, Oregon, protests that have sparked confrontations between local officials and President Donald Trump over the limits of federal power.

U.S. Judge Michael Simon made his ruling late Thursday, a day after Portland's mayor was tear-gassed by federal agents as he made an appearance outside a federal courthouse during raucous demonstrations. Protesters have gathered in Oregon's largest city for nearly two months straight since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

A large crowd of demonstrators were out again Thursday night, chanting and holding signs near the federal courthouse.

Simon had previously ruled that journalists and legal observers are exempt from police orders requiring protesters to disperse once an unlawful assembly has been declared. Federal lawyers intervened, saying journalists should have to leave when ordered.

“This order is a victory for the rule of law,” Jann Carson, ACLU of Oregon’s interim executive director, said in a statement.

The judge said objections by law enforcement were outweighed by First Amendment concerns.

“None of the government’s proffered interests outweigh the public’s interest in accurate and timely information about how law enforcement is treating” protesters, he wrote.

Simon's order is in effect for 14 days. Journalists and observers must wear clear identification, he said. A freelance photographer covering the protests for The Associated Press submitted an affidavit that he was beaten with batons and hit with chemical irritants and rubber bullets this week.

The ACLU lawsuit is one of several filed in response to law enforcement actions during the protests. The state of Oregon is seeking an order limiting federal agents’ arrest powers during the demonstrations.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others were objecting to the presence of federal police sent by Trump, who labeled the demonstrators as “agitators & anarchists” after Wheeler was gassed.

Wheeler, a Democrat, appeared slightly dazed and coughed and said it was the first time he’d been tear-gassed.

He put on a pair of goggles someone handed him and drank water but did not leave his spot at the front of the raging demonstration — with protesters lighting a large fire between protective fencing and the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse amid the pop-pop-pop sounds of the federal agents deploying tear gas and stun grenades into the crowd.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the agents knew Wheeler, a 57-year-old sixth-generation Oregonian and longtime politician, was among those in the crowd when they used the tear gas.

Earlier in the night, Wheeler was mostly jeered by protesters as he tried to rally the demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents. But they briefly applauded when he shouted “Black Lives Matter” and pumped his fist in the air.

Trump in his tweet attempted to ridicule Wheeler, calling him the “Radical Left Mayor of Portland, who last night was booed & shouted out of existence by the agitators & anarchists.”

Wheeler has opposed federal agents’ presence in Oregon’s largest city but has also faced harsh criticism from the protesters, who yelled and swore at him.

The Justice Department’s inspector general said Thursday it will review the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland and in Washington, D.C., after concerns emerged from members of Congress and the public.

Wheeler has been accused by critics including city council members of not reining in local police who used tear gas multiple times on protesters before federal agents arrived early this month in response to nearly two months of nightly protests since George Floyd was killed. And city business leaders have condemned Wheeler for not bringing the situation under control before the agents showed up.

Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf denied that federal agents were inflaming the situation in Portland. He told “CBS This Morning” that Wheeler legitimized criminality in the city by going to the front of the crowd of demonstrators where the fires were lit. He said people were trying to pull down a fence erected to shield the federal courthouse.

Wheeler did not participate in lighting any of the fires or attempting to tear down the fence and was surrounded by his security team when he was gassed.

Police said the crowd threw Molotov cocktails, lit fires in a park and in trash cans and released hundreds of gallons of water from fire hydrants.

Wheeler’s appearance in the protest zone came hours after state attorneys for Oregon urged a judge to issue a restraining order against agents deployed to tamp down on the protests.

The arguments were made in a lawsuit filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who accused federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause, whisking them away in unmarked cars and using excessive force. Federal authorities have disputed those allegations.

The court hearing focused on the actions of the more than 100 federal agents responding to protests outside the Portland courthouse.

The motion asks U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman to command agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Federal Protective Service and U.S. Marshals Service to immediately stop detaining protesters without probable cause, identify themselves and their agency before arresting anyone, and explain why an arrest is taking place.

___

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

Updated: 51 minutes ago
China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

National

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Two tropical storms that broke records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet have triggered watches and warnings both in the Caribbean and along the southern coast of the continental United States.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Latest News

News

Mary Baldwin University forms Coalition for Social Justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mary Baldwin University in Staunton has formed a Coalition for Social Justice. It’s a response to what’s been happening nationally and plans to tackle issues like systemic discrimination, racial inequality, and the legacy of slavery. Coalition Co-Leader, Andrea Cornett-Scott, says they'll explore the history of the University, engage students in meaningful dialogue, provide training for faculty and staff, and see how they can engage the community to become a more equitable place. “These questions about social equity and social justice are not things that have just come to the forefront, they’ve been there all along. But we’ve been grappling with them for a long time,” Cornett-Scott stated. “We’re hoping that because of our expertise and because of our engagement over the past 25 years that we’ll be able to be innovators and help in the community to begin to grapple with these conversations.” Cornett-Scott says Mary Baldwin has made a concerted effort in the last 25 years to foster diversity. Now, more than half of the student body are people of color, many in leadership roles

News

Virginia unemployment funds could run out within two months; virtual career fair planned

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
The number of people filing for unemployment in Virginia continues to rise. According to officials, 37,946 people filed new claims last week, a jump of about 5,600 compared to the week prior. Since March 1,008,797 initial claims have been filed in the state. The Virginia Employment Commission held a virtual meeting Thursday where officials addressed another issue. Officials must figure out how to replenish the trust fund as it’s set to be depleted soon. “At the start of 2020 it was projected to be at $1.5 billion,” official Joyce Fogg said. The trust fund was depleted in 2010 after the recession but in years following the state worked to build it back up. “We anticipate the trust fund will be depleted in less than two months and Virginia will have to borrow from the federal government in order to continue making benefit payments,” Fogg said. The state will have to take steps to get the fund back but it will cost employers. “Employers are facing significant tax hikes in order to replenish the trust fund. Businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic and have laid off or furloughed the most employees could face the highest tax increases,” Fogg explained.

News

Thomas Druery Ford

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thomas Druery Ford, 20, is wanted by the local police. Ford is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for auto theft. Ford is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

News

BRCC expects increased fall enrollment due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
After announcing fall reopening plans, most Blue Ridge Community College will be enrolled in online-only courses. About 30 percent of courses will remain in-person, such as classes that would be difficult to teach online, like automotive and electronic technology. Physical distancing is course and service-specific and outlined in each faculty-developed in-person teaching plan. Students and staff meeting in-person must wear face coverings. BRCC President John Downey said the college plans to see more people enrolling this fall because of COVID-19. “This year we’re expecting a real onslaught of students in the coming 3 to 4 weeks as they decide that they can get a good education locally, staying home, online,” Downey said. Downey said he is hopeful they will keep specific classes in-person, but they will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends for the safety of students and staff.

News

1 hospitalized after crash involving dump truck, pick-up truck in Augusta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon. Virginia State Police were on the scene along the 4000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway investigating a collision between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

News

Augusta County Public Schools makes additional changes to back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago